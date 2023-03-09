Enterprise users can now securely save files to OneDrive in Microsoft Edge mobile app

When you download and save files locally on mobile devices, you are potentially putting enterprise data at risk of being illegally accessed by malicious actors. In order to tackle this issue, Microsoft has now announced that it is bringing a new way for users to download and access files securely on mobile devices.

Users will be able to start this experience with version 111 of the Edge mobile app. Now, you no longer have to block users from saving files to local device storage to avoid potential data leakage on mobile devices.

With Microsoft's latest update to its Edge mobile app, you can put this, although secure but less-than-optimal, approach behind. By being able to securely download and save files from the Edge mobile app to OneDrive to access later, you automatically eliminate the risk of potential data abuse and theft.

The tech giant further mentioned:

This new method of saving files joins other Edge data security measures such as the Edge mobile app's coverage under Intune’s App Protection Policy (APP) and its limited sharing of browser data only to other protected Microsoft 365 apps, such as Outlook and One Drive.

To use the latest feature, you can follow the steps given below:

Users need to log on to the Edge mobile app with their Azure AD accounts

Intune admins need to assign Intune App Protection Policy (APP) to users

If you have set “Save copies of org data” as Block, you need to allow OneDrive

To know more about the App Protection Policy (APP), head over to the dedicated web pages here (Android) and here (iOS/iPadOS).