Epic Games Store leak reveals many upcoming PC games

Epic Games Store may have spilled details on a wide range of upcoming games, including unannounced titles from various publishers. An unofficial title-tracking site called EpicDB has uncovered a set of upcoming releases. EpicDB was recently taken offline after posting information scraped from Epic Games, including numerous games listed under codenames.

The list includes titles from renowned publishers such as Bethesda, Sega, Sony, Square Enix, and others. Some code seemed to match rumors like Bioshock 4. But many others were completely unknown, such as Sega's CurlyWurly and Bethesda's Brownie. Further exploration revealed clues in file sizes and planned DLC that hinted some code referred to anticipated ports.

Utah from PlayStation was speculated to be the PC version of The Last of Us Part II. This rumor has been further supported by a claim from a reliable leaker. He recently stated that the PC version has been in full development for more than half a year.

Rockstar's Semla lined up with rumors of Red Dead Redemption coming to PC. And Square Enix's Momo led some to speculate about a Final Fantasy IX remake. Additional titles included a new Turok game from Saber Interactive and Metal Slug Attack Reloaded from SNK. Even Warner Bros.' Project Batman hinted at an upcoming Batman release.

Epic has since responded with an update to prevent sites from scraping unpublished titles. A spokesperson stated (via The Verge) that it "can’t surface any new unpublished product titles." But Redditors are still trying to solve the many remaining mysteries, such as what games CurlyWurly and Brownie could be referring to.

We released an update tonight so third-party tools can’t surface any new unpublished product titles from the Epic Games Store catalog.

In the past years, a similar leak happened on NVIDIA GeForce Now. Games like God of War, Ghost of Tsushima, Demon's Souls remake, Returnal, Ratchet & Clank, Gran Turismo 7, and Horizon Forbidden West were leaked.