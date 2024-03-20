Epic Games Store will end Windows 7, 8, 8,1, and 32-bit Windows 10 support in June 2024

The Epic Games Store is one of the few apps still supporting old, pre-Windows 10 releases. However, its days are numbered. Epic Games recently published a notification, alerting users sticking to the now-unsupported Windows versions about the impending end of support. Interestingly, that will also affect Windows 10 users, namely those running 32-bit versions.

According to a message on the official website, Epic Games will pull the plug on Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, and 32-bit Windows 10 in June 2024. The end of support means the affected platforms will no longer receive any updates, including security patches. However, customers who are unwilling or unable to update to a newer Windows version can continue using the Epic Games Store after the specified date. At some point, though, the app may stop working partially or altogether.

After June 2024, the Epic Games Store will be officially supported on 64-bit Windows 10 and Windows 11, which is 64-bit only. As for macOS, you need macOS 10.13 or higher to continue receiving updates and support.

Today we’re giving a heads-up that the Epic Games Launcher will no longer support Windows 7, Windows 8, or Windows 10 (32-bit) starting June 2024. After this date, existing installations on these operating systems will no longer receive updates of any kind. The Epic Games Launcher will continue supporting Windows 10 (64-bit), Windows 11, and macOS 10.13 or higher. After June 2024, players will still be able to use the Epic Games Launcher on Windows 7, Windows 8, and Windows 10 (32-bit), just not in an officially supported manner. Epic will be unable to provide technical support for users of these operating systems, and Launcher features on these operating systems may degrade or stop working over time.

Microsoft has ended the Extended Security Updates program for Windows 7 in January 2023. Multiple developers dropped support for Windows 7, 8, and 8.1. Those include mainstream browsers, productivity apps, and games. Valve, for example, ended Steam support on pre-Windows 10 versions on January 1, 2024.

Still, some developers do not rush to drop Windows 7 users. Since the operating system still has a fair share of customers, Mozilla continues issuing security updates for Firefox 115 ESR. As of right now, it is the only mainstream browser getting updates on unsupported Windows versions.