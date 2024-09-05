Lenovo reveals a concept laptop with a screen that rotates to follow you

Lenovo is no stranger to showing off some concept products when it attends major tech trade shows. This year alone, the company used CEO 2024 to show off a PC mouse with a crank that could power the mouse for 30 minutes. During Mobile World Congress 2024, Lenovo showed off a concept laptop with a transparent display.

Today, as part of its Lenovo Innovation World 2024 presentations at IFA in Berlin, Lenovo revealed yet another laptop concept. It's called Lenovo Auto Twist, a 2-in-1 convertible laptop that includes some movement-tracking features.

The laptop's screen can swivel up like a normal 2-in-1 mode and twist around. Once more, the laptop has movement-tracking sensors that detect when you move, so it can keep showing you what's on the display. Lenovo says this feature can help when a person is in a meeting or making a presentation "to ensure optimal display visibility."

This laptop also supports special voice commands that the owner can use to control the computer. These include phrases like “close laptop,” “laptop mode,” and “tablet mode,” so the user doesn't have to reach out to position the screen. As an added safety measure, the screen will also close up automatically when it is not in use.

While this is a cool concept design, right now, the Lenovo Auto Twist is just that:; a concept. There's no indication if or when this will actually become a real laptop that you can buy. It's likely that Lenovo could use ideas from the Auto Twist in future notebooks, but that is just speculation. We are still waiting to see if the company will release anything close to that transparent notebook or a previous concept that had a laptop with a rollable screen.