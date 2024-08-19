Final Fantasy XVI is coming to PC Sept. 17 and you can now play its demo on Steam

It's been a long while in coming, but today, Square Enix announced that its fantasy RPG Final Fantasy XVI will finally launch for the PC on September 17. The game was first released for Sony's PS5 console in mid-2023, and Square Enix announced a PC version would become available way back in September 2023.

Even better for fans of the Final Fantasy franchise is that a free demo for Final Fantasy XVI is already available to download and play from the game's Steam page right now.

The game's Steam page also has the info on its PC hardware requirements. In short, you will need a lot of storage space on your PC rig's internal SSD to play it:

Minimum﻿ Recommended﻿ OS: Windows 10 / 11 64-bit

Processor: AMD Ryzen 5 1600 / Intel Core™ i5-8400

Memory: 16GB RAM

Graphics: AMD Radeon RX 5700 / Intel® Arc A580 / NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1070

DirectX: Version 12

Storage: 170GB available space

Additional Notes: 30FPS at 720p expected. SSD required. VRAM 8GB or above. OS: Windows 10 / 11 64-bit

Processor: AMD Ryzen 7 5700X / Intel® Core i7-10700

Memory: 16GB RAM

Graphics: AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT / NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080

DirectX: Version 12

Storage: 170GB available space

Additional Notes: 60FPS at 1080p expected. SSD required. VRAM 8GB or above.

The base game on Steam will cost $49.99. However, there is also the Complete Edition, which costs $69.99 and includes its expansion pass with two DLC packs: Echoes of the Fallen and The Rising Tide. It will also have the following in-game items:

Buster Sword

Curtana

"Away (1987)" Orchestrion Roll

"Torn from the Heavens" Orchestrion Roll

"Through the Maelstrom" Orchestrion Roll

Square Enix likely hopes Final Fantasy XVI for the PC will be a big hit. The developer previously said the game's launch on the PS5 did not meet sales expectations, with the company blaming the slower adaption rate for Sony's latest console.