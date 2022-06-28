Firefox 102 is now available, here is what is new

Mozilla has released the latest feature update for its browser. Version 102 is now available for all users in the Stable channel with improvements for the downloads UI, better subtitles support in Picture-in-Picture, various fixes, and security improvements.

What is new in Firefox 102?

New Features: Tired of too many windows crowding your screen? You can now disable automatic opening of the download panel every time a new download starts.

Firefox now mitigates query parameter tracking when navigating sites in ETP strict mode.

Subtitles and captions for Picture-in-Picture (PiP) are now available at HBO Max, Funimation, Dailymotion, Tubi, Disney+ Hotstar, and SonyLIV. This allows you to view video in a small window pinned to a corner of the screen while navigating between apps or browsing content on the main screen. Fixes: When using a screen reader on Windows, pressing enter to activate an element no longer fails or clicks the wrong element and/or another application window. For those blind or with very limited vision, this technology reads out loud what is on the screen, and users can adapt them to their needs (now, on our platform, without errors).

Various security fixes. Changes: Improved security by moving audio decoding into a separate process with stricter sandboxing, thus improving process isolation. Developers: You can now filter style sheets in the Style Editor tab of our developer tools.

Firefox 102 is also available in the Extended Support Release Channel, where it replaces Firefox 91. It includes all the feature changes, improvements, and fixes Mozilla has implemented since Firefox 91 released in the Stable channel. Enterprise users can find a comprehensive changelog for Firefox 102 ESR in the official documentation.

You can download Firefox from the official website. Windows users can also get the browser from the Microsoft Store.