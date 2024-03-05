Firefox 123.0.1 is out with fixes for color issues, incorrect translate indicators, and more

In late February, Mozilla released Firefox 123 in the Release channel, bringing its customers several improvements and new features, such as a search for Firefox View and a website compatibility reporting tool. Now, users can download the latest maintenance update, which does not contain new features but rather focuses on improving existing features and resolving bugs.

Version 123.0.1 fixes incorrect color rendering on Windows and the wrong indicator when using the Firefox Translation feature. There are also improvements for Linux users and various under-the-hood fixes. Here is the official changelog for Firefox 123.0.1:

Fixed the Firefox Translation language indicator in the address bar displaying a colored square icon instead of the language code icon. (Bug 1879415)

Fixed incorrect rendering of Canvas2D conic gradients colors on Windows. (Bug 1851963)

Fixed a regression with the onChange event not firing when clearing the value of a textarea HTML field. (Bug 1881457)

Fixed availability of system-level dictionaries for Linux users with Firefox installed as a Flatpak package. (Bug 1881830)

Fixed a regression in the JavaScript JIT engine incorrectly inlining strings in some cases. (Bug 1882386)

Fixed low contrast of text when selecting rows in the Developer tools' Storage panel. (Bug 1877090)

Firefox automatically downloads available updates in the background and installs them between browser launches. However, you can also force-update Firefox by heading to Menu > Help > About Firefox. Alternatively, download the installer from the official website or Neowin's software page. Firefox is available on Windows, macOS, Linux, Android, and iOS.

In other news, Firefox currently holds roughly 7.26% of the desktop browser market. According to Statcounter, the only non-Chromium mainstream browser lost a chunk of its users in February 2024, going down from 7.57% in January 2024. However, Statcounter's reports are not 100% accurate, so the real picture could be slightly different.