Firefox 126.0.1 is out with fixes for high VRAM usage, broken drag-and-drop, and more

Earlier this month, Mozilla released Firefox 126.0, a new feature update for all users in the Release channel. It was a big update with plenty of new features, such as new privacy tools, AV1 hardware decode on Apple's M3 Macs, Nvidia RTX Video Super Resolution and RTX Video HDR support, and more. Now, the company has pushed a small bug-fixing update to address some issues.

Version 126.0.1 is now available for download with fixes for PDF documents in screen readers, localization issues, broken drag-and-drop on Linux, and high VRAM usage on systems with certain graphics cards from AMD. Here is the official changelog:

Version 126.0.1, first offered to Release channel users on May 28, 2024 Fixed an issue with reading tagged PDF documents in a screen reader. (Bug 1894849)

Fixed not displaying localized text for non-en-US locales in the Crash Reporter dialog box on macOS. (Bug 1896097)

Fixed issues with drag-and-drop functionality on Linux. (Bug 1897115)

Fixed an issue causing high GPU memory usage on certain versions of AMD cards. (Bug 1897006)

Mozilla Firefox downloads and installs updates automatically in the background. However, you can always speed things up by heading to Menu > Help > About Firefox or downloading the latest installer from the official website.

In case you missed it, Mozilla recently announced that developers are working on multiple user-requested features, such as tab grouping and vertical tabs, a new profile management system, more customization for tabs, streamlined menus, more intuitive privacy settings, and more.

You asked (many times 🙃) and we heard you! Over the next year we'll be releasing new features including:



🔥 Tab grouping

🔥 Vertical tabs

🔥 Native profile management



Get ready because browsing on Firefox is about to get a whole lot better. — Firefox 🔥 (@firefox) May 21, 2024

You can read about Mozilla's plans in a post on the connect.mozilla.org website.