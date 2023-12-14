Forza Horizon 4 and 5 and Minecraft Dungeons added to NVIDIA GeForce Now cloud service

The NVIDIA GeForce Now cloud gaming service has added 13 more games for its subscribers. They include three more games published by Microsoft. They include the two latest games in the Forza Horizon racing series, along with Minecraft Dungeons.

In NVIDIA's blog post, it reveals that both Forza Horizon 4 and 5, developed by Playground Games, are now a part of GeForce Now. People who have signed up for PC Game Pass or Xbox Game Pass Ultimate can also play both of those games now on GeForce Now, at 4K resolution and 120 frames per second.

The service also has added Minecraft Dungeons, the 2020 released dungeon crawler that's a spin-off of the Minecraft sandbox game from Mojang. Again, the game is available for PC Game Pass or Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers.

Here's a look at all the games that are being added to NVIDIA GeForce Now this week:

Stellaris Nexus (New release on Steam, Dec. 12)

Tin Hearts (New release on Xbox, available PC Game Pass, Dec. 12)

Pioneers of Pagonia (New release on Steam, Dec. 13)

House Flipper 2 (New release on Steam, Dec. 14)

Soulslinger: Envoy of Death (New release on Steam, Dec. 14)

Escape the Backrooms (Steam)

Flashback 2 (Steam)

Forza Horizon 4 (Steam)

Forza Horizon 5 (Steam, Xbox, and available on PC Game Pass)

The Front (Steam)

Minecraft Dungeons (Steam, Xbox and available on PC Game Pass)

Primal Carnage: Extinction (Steam)

Universe Sandbox (Steam)

NVIDIA currently has a limited-time offer for new GeForce Now subscribers. They can sign up for six months of its Ultimate plan for $99.99, and they can receive three free months of Microsoft's PC Game Pass, which is normally a $30 value. The Ultimate plan offers cloud gaming access to GeForce RTX 4080 GPUs, at 4K resolution and up to 120 fps, or even up to 240 fps if the game uses NVIDIA Reflex tech.