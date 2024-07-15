Forza Horizon 5 Cars & Coffee update brings a Coffee Shop location, exclusive cars, new DLC

During its monthly "Let's Go!" stream, Playground Games announced a new content update for Forza Horizon 5. Called "Cars & Coffee," it brings some new exclusive cars, a new premium car pack, fresh props, a new Coffee Shop location, and other changes to the game.

The main highlight of the update is a new location called Coffee Shop. Besides being, you know, a coffee shop, it features spaces for taking pictures of your cars or entire convoys. Inside the shop, you will find a photo studio perfect for taking high-quality images.

At night, you will get to witness a new drone show, and during the first week of the series, players will get a chance to earn a new Coffee Cup outfit.

The update includes new props such as smashable coffee cups, plinths, barriers, flags, boards, and a mural.

As usual, each content update in Forza Horizon includes a batch of exclusive cars that you can earn by completing seasonal events. In this update, you can earn the following vehicles:

2017 Aston Martin Vanquish Zagato Coupe (a returning car from Forza Horizon 4)

2021 Lamborghini Aventador LP780-4 Ultimae

1976 Volkswagen SP-2

2022 Mazda MX-5 Miata RF

1973 Volkswagen Thing

If that is not enough, get ready to purchase a new premium car pack, which consists of four Japanese cars:

1993 Autozam AZ-1

1997 Mitsubishi Montero Evolution

1997 Nissan Stagea RS Four V

1991 Toyota Sera

Finally, here is the list of various bugs the update fixes:

General General performance and stability fixes Cars The 2023 Hyundai Ioniq 5 N’s rear badge will now show as intended

Fixed the 2024 Ford Mustang Dark Horse’s dark matte textures

All three Time Machine’s side mirrors will now display properly

Fixed an issue with the 1992 Jeep Wrangler Sahara ‘Jurassic Park’ where sometimes wheels were clipping after large jumps

The next update for Horizon 5 will focus on high-performance daily drivers. Look out for four exclusive cars, new racing routes, fresh EventLab props, and more.