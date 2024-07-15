Forza Horizon 5 Cars & Coffee update brings a Coffee Shop location, exclusive cars, new DLC

During its monthly "Let's Go!" stream, Playground Games announced a new content update for Forza Horizon 5. Called "Cars & Coffee," it brings some new exclusive cars, a new premium car pack, fresh props, a new Coffee Shop location, and other changes to the game.
The main highlight of the update is a new location called Coffee Shop. Besides being, you know, a coffee shop, it features spaces for taking pictures of your cars or entire convoys. Inside the shop, you will find a photo studio perfect for taking high-quality images.
At night, you will get to witness a new drone show, and during the first week of the series, players will get a chance to earn a new Coffee Cup outfit.
The update includes new props such as smashable coffee cups, plinths, barriers, flags, boards, and a mural.
As usual, each content update in Forza Horizon includes a batch of exclusive cars that you can earn by completing seasonal events. In this update, you can earn the following vehicles:
- 2017 Aston Martin Vanquish Zagato Coupe (a returning car from Forza Horizon 4)
- 2021 Lamborghini Aventador LP780-4 Ultimae
- 1976 Volkswagen SP-2
- 2022 Mazda MX-5 Miata RF
- 1973 Volkswagen Thing
If that is not enough, get ready to purchase a new premium car pack, which consists of four Japanese cars:
- 1993 Autozam AZ-1
- 1997 Mitsubishi Montero Evolution
- 1997 Nissan Stagea RS Four V
- 1991 Toyota Sera
Finally, here is the list of various bugs the update fixes:
General
- General performance and stability fixes
Cars
- The 2023 Hyundai Ioniq 5 N’s rear badge will now show as intended
- Fixed the 2024 Ford Mustang Dark Horse’s dark matte textures
- All three Time Machine’s side mirrors will now display properly
- Fixed an issue with the 1992 Jeep Wrangler Sahara ‘Jurassic Park’ where sometimes wheels were clipping after large jumps
The next update for Horizon 5 will focus on high-performance daily drivers. Look out for four exclusive cars, new racing routes, fresh EventLab props, and more.
0 Comments - Add comment