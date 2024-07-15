When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Here’s how it works.

Forza Horizon 5 Cars & Coffee update brings a Coffee Shop location, exclusive cars, new DLC

During its monthly "Let's Go!" stream, Playground Games announced a new content update for Forza Horizon 5. Called "Cars & Coffee," it brings some new exclusive cars, a new premium car pack, fresh props, a new Coffee Shop location, and other changes to the game.

The main highlight of the update is a new location called Coffee Shop. Besides being, you know, a coffee shop, it features spaces for taking pictures of your cars or entire convoys. Inside the shop, you will find a photo studio perfect for taking high-quality images.

At night, you will get to witness a new drone show, and during the first week of the series, players will get a chance to earn a new Coffee Cup outfit.

The update includes new props such as smashable coffee cups, plinths, barriers, flags, boards, and a mural.

As usual, each content update in Forza Horizon includes a batch of exclusive cars that you can earn by completing seasonal events. In this update, you can earn the following vehicles:

  • 2017 Aston Martin Vanquish Zagato Coupe (a returning car from Forza Horizon 4)
  • 2021 Lamborghini Aventador LP780-4 Ultimae
  • 1976 Volkswagen SP-2
  • 2022 Mazda MX-5 Miata RF
  • 1973 Volkswagen Thing
If that is not enough, get ready to purchase a new premium car pack, which consists of four Japanese cars:

  • 1993 Autozam AZ-1
  • 1997 Mitsubishi Montero Evolution
  • 1997 Nissan Stagea RS Four V
  • 1991 Toyota Sera
Finally, here is the list of various bugs the update fixes:

General

  • General performance and stability fixes

Cars

  • The 2023 Hyundai Ioniq 5 N’s rear badge will now show as intended
  • Fixed the 2024 Ford Mustang Dark Horse’s dark matte textures
  • All three Time Machine’s side mirrors will now display properly
  • Fixed an issue with the 1992 Jeep Wrangler Sahara ‘Jurassic Park’ where sometimes wheels were clipping after large jumps

The next update for Horizon 5 will focus on high-performance daily drivers. Look out for four exclusive cars, new racing routes, fresh EventLab props, and more.

