Forza Motorsport Update 10 brings 'Nemesis Month' with focus on car rivalries

Forza Motorsport has received its tenth content update. Despite the earlier promise, Update 10 is available in one wave, bringing gamers new content, fresh events, fixes, some new features, and more.

New content in Update 10 includes Big Country Labs' aero winges for 18 different cars (unlocked at Level 1) and manufacturer rivalries in "Nemesis Tour." The latter celebrates famous automotive rivals, such as Rally, Grand Prix, Hybrid Holy Trinity, and Endurance. Participation in these events will get you the 1998 Mercedes-Benz AMG CLK GTR and the 2008 Lamborghini Reventón.

With Update 10, Forza Motorsport finally has a proximity radar that can help you identify cars in blind spots and avoid accidental collisions, keeping your racing clean. The new proximity radar will come in handy, especially when racing using cockpit, hood, or bumper cameras.

Developers also improved Replay, adding a new vertical driver list to make it easier to select a car to focus on. There are also navigation improvements for keyboard and mouse users. Future updates will add even more changes to Replay, such as dynamically updated race positions, new cameras, a lap counter, and more.

On PC, gamers will get a more accurate VRAM usage estimate, which will help select proper graphics settings. Also, Turn10 Studios fixed different shifting times that would change depending on FPS and allowed users to toggle off TAA completely.

Here are other fixes included in Update 10:

Numerous fixes to Catalunya address object popping, missing geometry on the rumble strip, a ghosted sign across the overpass, and an invisible collision.

Numerous fixes to Hockenheim address object popping, a misaligned concrete barrier and collision, and low-resolution vegetation across the track.

Fixed an issue where the game would crash while changing tabs quickly in the "Find Designs" menu.

Fixed an issue causing some players to disconnect after finishing a Featured Multiplayer race.

Improved AI merging smoothly into/out of pit lanes.

Fixed an issue causing RPMs to momentarily spike higher than expected when downshifting.

Fixed an issue causing unintended camera shake when understeering.

Fixed a crash that could occur when selecting a car in multiplayer races.

In Update 11, which should arrive in mid-August, Turn10 Studios promises a new track and other additions to the racing simulator. You can read more about Forza Motorsport's Update 10 in the official blog post. Full release notes are also available here.