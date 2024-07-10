Google announces new app updates targeting the new Samsung Galaxy Z series

At its Unpacked Event, Samsung today launched the new Galaxy Z series devices, including the Galaxy Z Fold6 and Galaxy Z Flip6, the new Galaxy Watch7 series, and more. During the event, Google announced four new updates coming to the newest Samsung devices.

Gemini app:

The Gemini app for Samsung devices is getting a big update. It will soon provide relevant suggestions based on what's on your screen. Users can simply swipe the corner of the screen or say "Hey Google" to invoke Gemini. For example, when a user is watching a video, upon invoking Gemini, the suggestion "Ask about this video" will appear. Additionally, when using devices like the Galaxy Z Fold6 with its large screen, you can open the Gemini overlay and move it for a split-screen experience, enabling better multitasking.

The Gemini app on Android is currently available in 29 languages in over 200 countries. The new and improved Gemini app for Galaxy devices will be available in the coming months.

Circle to Search:

Circle to Search was introduced earlier this year as part of the Galaxy S24 series launch. Since then, Google has improved the Circle to Search feature with new translation and homework capabilities. Later this month, Circle to Search will be able to answer symbolic math problems and scan barcodes and QR codes on your screen. The Circle to Search feature will be available for more Samsung devices later this year.

YouTube TV in multiview:

YouTube TV subscribers can watch videos in multiview on the Galaxy Z Fold6. Users can watch up to four different streams at the same time.

Wear OS 5:

Samsung's new Galaxy Watch lineup, including the Watch Ultra and Watch7, will be the first smartwatches to come with Wear OS 5, offering improved performance and battery life.

Source: Google