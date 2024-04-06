The white Razer Viper V2 Pro wireless gaming PC just hit a new all-time low price of $89.99

We have mentioned the Razer Viper V2 Pro wireless gaming mouse in previous deal posts as one of the best mice that both casual and pro PC gamers can buy. Today, You can get the white color version of this mouse for a new all-time low price

Amazon is offering the white version of the Razer V2 Progaming mouse for $89.99. That's a big $60 discount from the normal $149.99 MSRP.

The Razer Viper V2 Pro includes a 30,000 DPI optical sensor for the precise tracking that's needed in pro PC gaming, or for even a casual online game session. It even works if you have a glass surface beneath the sensor The DPI setting can also be adjusted on the fly with a dedicated button, and there are five different DPI levels available. The mouse also has two buttons on the left side.

The two main mouse buttons use optical switches which Razer claims still offer a tactile feel when pressed. The buttons are designed to last up to 90 million clicks. The mouse has Razer's own Hyperspeed Wireless technology which it says offers very low latency for hardcore PC gamers. You can also play with the included USB charging cable attached.

The mouse weighs just 59g. That should make it easier to move on your mouse pad, which again could be a big advantage in online gaming matches.

This Amazon deal is U.S. specific, and not available in other regions unless specified.

