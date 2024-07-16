Fujitsu and Cohere to build Japanese-language AI for businesses

Fujitsu and Cohere have announced a new strategic partnership to deliver Japanese-language enterprise AI services. Cohere said they will develop several models for businesses that are highly secure and meet businesses where they are to "deliver real-world impact for customers."

Cohere's Command R+ model will be the base for the planned models, as it has features such as verifiable accuracy, multilingual support, and automation tools. Private cloud deployments will be available as part of the deal to help serve organisations subject to many regulations, such as financial institutions, the public sector, and R&D units.

In addition to the Command R+ model, Fujitsu will use Cohere's Embed and Rerank models to create enterprise search applications and retrieval-augmented generation (RAG) systems.

Discussing the agreement, Cohere said:

"The combination of our frontier AI technology and Fujitsu’s expertise and fine-tuning capabilities will give enterprises best-in-class LLMs with advanced Japanese language capabilities to help boost productivity and efficiency. We’re excited to be working with Fujitsu, a global leader in technology that drives digital transformation with effective business solutions. We look forward to building on this strategic partnership to offer cutting-edge AI technology for businesses globally."

Command R+ was announced back in April. According to Cohere, the model operates about as well as GPT4-turbo in multilingual, RAG, and Tool Use benchmarks. It is also much lower cost to run than GPT4-turbo on Azure.

Command R+ features a 128k-token context window, allowing for longer inputs. It also supports advanced retrieval augmented generation (RAG) with citation to reduce hallucinations, multilingual coverage in 10 key languages, and Tool Use support to automate sophisticated business processes.

If this is the first time you've heard of Cohere and its models, you can try them out on the Cohere dashboard. It's free to use; just log in with one of your online accounts, such as Google and get started.