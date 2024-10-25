Samsung Galaxy S25 and S25+ may debut in 'sparkling' new colors

Leaks continue to pop up regarding Samsung's highly anticipated Galaxy S25 series, which is set to launch early next year. After much speculation, recent reports indicated that Samsung may have finally ended the confusion on the chipset for the Galaxy S25 series and may go all in with the Snapdragon 8 Elite processor across the lineup. Additionally, new color options for the Galaxy S25 Ultra were also leaked, suggesting we may be getting black, green, silver, and blue shades next year on the flagship.

Now, display analyst Ross Young has spilled the beans on the purported color options for the Galaxy S25 and Galaxy S25+. Going by the leaks, we may be getting some 'sparkling' colors for the standard models. According to Young, the Galaxy S25 and S25+ may be launched in similar but new color options: Moon Night Blue, Silver Shadow, Sparking Blue, and Sparkling Green. The only difference is that the Galaxy S25+ will get an additional Midnight Black color option.

Finally, S25 colors.

S25:

Moon Night Blue

Silver Shadow

Sparking Blue

Sparkling Green

S25+

Midnight Black

Moon Night Blue

Silver Shadow

Sparking Blue

Sparkling Green

S25U

Titanium Black

Titanium Blue

Titanium Gray

Titanium Silver — Ross Young (@DSCCRoss) October 24, 2024

Also, the new leak corroborates a previous report about the color options for the Galaxy S25 Ultra. Notably, the black and titanium colors mentioned in the last leak are expected to be the same as the Galaxy S24 Ultra’s Titanium Black and Titanium Gray options. In contrast, the blue and green colors may be the newest additions.

This year's Galaxy S24 and S24+ were launched in online exclusive colors like Jade Green, Sapphire Blue, and Sandstone Orange. It is expected that Samsung will not just repackage the same shades with the new naming scheme, but the new colors will come with a 'sparkle' in them.

We have also had a look at the display design, thanks to leaked screen protectors for the entire Galaxy S25 series. Overall, while the Galaxy S25 Ultra is expected to get a refreshed design, the Galaxy S25 and S25+ may feature minimal bezel without almost a design similar to the current Galaxy S24 and S24+.