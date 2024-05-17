Forza Horizon 5 gets 'Retrowave' update with new cars, synthwave music, neon lights and more

Playground Games has held its monthly event stream where it announced the next free content update for Horizon 5, Microsoft's arcade racing game on PC and Xbox. Dubbed "Horizon Retrowave," it brings new cars, character customization props, a load of synthwave music, neon lights, and more.

The main highlight of the update is five new retrofuturistic cars:

2021 Lamborghini Countach LPI 800-4

2022 Hyundai N Vision 74

1986 BMW M635 CSi

1980 Lotus Esprit Turbo

1986 Citroen BX 4TC

As usual, you can earn those vehicles by completing weekly challenges, multiplayer events, championships, and daily tasks.

The new Horizon Wave radio station will keep you in the mood while racing across the neon-filled streets of Forza Horizon 5. It features 21 new songs from Com Truise, Dance with the Dead, Dropid Bishop, FM Attack, and other artists.

Like other updates, "Horizon Retrowave" introduces a few character customization props. Completing the first week's photo challenge will grant you the purple Retro Outfit with power gloves. Also, there will be a few items from another realm, which recently celebrated its 15th anniversary. Get ready to dress your character as Minecraft's most legendary mobs—Creeper and Enderman. Both helmets will be redeemable from May 23 through December 31, 2024.

The update also adds six new Retrowave horns and 20 new Retrowave props for EventLab creations. The latter includes neon walls and fences, decorations, lighting, and a Retro Sunset.

Finally, the update fixes several bugs and issues:

Fixed an issue where AI Traffic cars were not present in Street Races Improvements made for an issue where some players were getting “Forza Horizon Server Not Available” error message while trying to connect to the Auction House, Message Centre, Leaderboards or browse Liveries, Tunes and Vinyl

Fixed an issue where players were not able to follow/unfollow creators via the Creative Hub

General performance and stability fixes Cars Fixed an issue with the 2020 Audi TT RS where front fenders were disappearing when equipping the customized hood

Fixed an issue with the 2020 Audi TT RS where the digital gauge in the cockpit view had some texture inconsistencies

Playground Games says the next update will bring one of the most requested cars, fresh EventLab props, and a brand-new collectible. The Horizon Retrowave update will be available on Xbox and PC next week.