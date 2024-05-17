XDefiant PC hardware specs revealed; preloads are now available for console and PC

Nearly three years after it was first announced in July 2021, Ubisoft's free-to-play shooter XDefiant is finally and officially launching on May 21. If you are a PC gamer, you can now find out if your rig can run the game from its minimal to its Ultra hardware requirements. The game's official website has posted the hardware specs your PC will need to run XDefiant:

Minimum Resolution: 1080p

CPU: Intel i3-10105F; AMD Ryzen 3 3100

GPU: Intel ARC A380 (6GB); NVIDIA GTX 1050TI (4GB); AMD RX 5500 XT (4GB)

RAM: 8 GB Dual Channel

OS: Windows 10

Storage: 35 GB Recommended Resolution: 1080p

CPU: Intel i3-10105F; AMD Ryzen 3 3100

GPU: Intel ARC A750 (8GB); NVIDIA GTX 1060 (6GB); AMD RX 5500 XT (8GB)

RAM: 16 GB Dual Channel

OS: Windows 10

Storage: 35 GB Enthusiast Resolution: 1440p

CPU: Intel i5-10400; AMD Ryzen 5 3600

GPU: Intel ARC A770 (16GB); NVIDIA RTX 2060 (6GB); AMD RX 5600 XT (6GB)

RAM: 16 GB Dual Channel

OS: Windows 10/Windows 11

Storage: 35 GB Ultra Resolution: 4K

CPU: Intel i7-9700K; AMD Ryzen 7 3700X

GPU: NVIDIA RTX 3080 (10GB); AMD RX 6800 XT (16GB)

RAM: 16 GB Dual Channel

OS: Windows 10/Windows 11

Storage: 35 GB

Ubisoft also mentions that XDefiant supports both Direct X11 and 12, and it can be run with an uncapped frame rate. It also supports widescreen monitors along with Nvidia Reflex for low-latency gameplay. The page also mentions "In-depth customization options" and that, of course, a broadband internet connection is required.

One more thing is that while the system requirements don't mention the need for an SSD in your rig for storage., Ubisoft does say it is required for the "best experience".

Finally, if you want to be ready to play the game immediately on May 21, preloading for XDefiant is now available for the PC, Xbox Series X|S, and PlayStation 5 versions.