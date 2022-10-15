Games with Gold: Bomber Crew Deluxe is now free on Xbox One and Series X|S

Xbox Live Gold and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members have another bonus game available for them to claim. The second wave of the previously announced Games with Gold October schedule has been activated, which is now offering Bomber Crew Deluxe Edition for no extra cost.

Released in 2018, Bomber Crew drops in as an FTL-like combat management game where players train and supervise crew members during bombing missions in WW2. Thanks to having backward compatibility support, the game is also available for claiming and natively playing on the latest generation Xbox Series X|S consoles.

A direct Microsoft Store link for claiming the latest title to an attached console library is below:

Bomber Crew Deluxe Edition

Bomber Crew is a World-war 2 strategic bombing sim, where completing the objective is just as important as keeping your crew alive, as death is permanent!

Windbound, the bonus Games with Gold title that arrived at the beginning of October, is still available for claiming with two weeks remaining on the promotion. Microsoft should have an announcement regarding the November Games with Gold lineup before the month comes to a close.

Keep in mind that claimed Games with Gold Xbox One titles are only playable while the account has an active subscription to either Xbox Live Gold or Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.