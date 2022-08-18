GeForce NOW adds 1440p120 upgrade to Microsoft Edge and Chrome but it's not for everyone

Nvidia has released a big upgrade to to its GeForce NOW game streaming service today. The company has enabled high quality 1440p (QHD) 120fps streaming via browser. This will enable viewing at a much higher fidelity, nearly 78% more pixel density than at 1080p, and thanks to 120fps support, the overall fluidity will also be much greater. However, it is not for all as the feature is coming to the premium RTX 3080 tier only.

The new 1440p120 streaming will only work on Microsoft Edge and Google Chrome. That's because 120Hz support is only available on these browsers for now. Other Chromium-based browsers could work too when they add 120Hz support. Meanwhile, Mozilla Firefox, which is based on the Gecko engine, recently added 120Hz support with version 103. So perhaps we could expect the upgrade to come to it later. On the bright side, this will no longer require an app. Open a Chrome or Edge browser on PC, go to play.geforcenow.com, and that's all there is to it.

To enable the 1440p 120fps experience, head over to the “Settings”, then select “Custom” streaming quality to adjust the resolution and frame rate settings. Here, you can find the new 1440p option as highlighted in the image below. Nvidia says that it will consume roughly 19GB of data per hour.

You may find more details on the official blog post here.