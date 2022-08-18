First update for Spider-Man on PC brings improvements to ray tracing, DLSS, and more

Sony and Insomniac Games brought Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered to PC just last week, and already, a patch is out for improving the game's stability on the new platform. The v1.817.1.0 update carries fixes for visual bugs, ray tracing and Nvidia technology improvements, and more.

Ray tracing-related issues are a big focus on this update, with crashes and distorted reflections seen while using the feature being mended. Reports of compatible hardware still being denied ray tracing support in-game are being investigated as well.

Moreover, those using Nvidia's DLSS and HBAO+ solutions will be glad to know visual improvements have been made to both features. Graphics drivers from both Nvidia and AMD swung in last week too, which should help in avoiding any other issues that may arise.

The full list of fixes included in today's update, weighing only 5MB, are these:

Fixed various ray-tracing related crashes.

Improved Windows version check, to prevent false positives.

Visual improvements to HBAO+.

Fixed the issue where ray-traced reflections in stainless steel were rendered distorted.

Various visual improvements to NVIDIA DLSS.

Fixed an issue that could freeze the game if the player would switch between graphics presets during cut-scenes.

Fixed an issue where the Side Mission popups would be stretched when playing in a widescreen resolution.

Improvements related to stability issues when using Alt-Tab.

Fixed various visual glitches.

Here are known issues still being worked on:

Ray-tracing options may be unavailable in the menu, even with compatible hardware. Ray-tracing is disabled when hardware or drivers are not compatible, or when the DirectX 12 Agility SDK is not functional. We have seen some reports of users that indicate this SDK is not working for them. We are investigating this issue.

Some players cannot progress during the Spider-Hack Mission. This is a frame rate related bug that only occurs when well above 60 FPS. While we work on a fix, we have a workaround in place. Restart the latest checkpoint, go to the Graphics Menu, set the game to Exclusive Fullscreen and the Refresh Rate to 60Hz. You should now be able to progress. Afterwards you can switch back to your preferred settings.

Some players cannot take a picture of the Empire State Building. Some players have reported being unable to take a photo of the Empire State Building, blocking progression. So far, we have only been able to reproduce this on Intel GPUs. Intel is investigating this issue.



Work on the next update for Spider-Man is already in progress at Insomniac and the PC port developer Nixxes Software. This next drop is slated to be a "more substantial" update carrying "bugfixes, improvements and additional features" based on feedback.