NVIDIA GeForce Now plans to add over 20 new games in March, removes one game

Destiny 2/Bungie

The NVIDIA GeForce Now streaming game service got a big boost in February when Microsoft said it would add its PC games to the service at some point in the future. That will include the games from Activision Blizzard if and when the proposed $69 billion acquisition is completed. While we wait for that to actually happen, a bunch of new Steam and Epic Games Store titles will be added to NVIDIA GeForce Now during the month of March 2023.

Here's what's been added to the service so far in March:

Monster Hunter Rise (Steam)

Voltaire: The Vegan Vampire (New release on Steam)

Rise of Industry (Free on Epic Games Store)

Destiny 2: Lightfall (Steam, Epic Games Store)

Battlefield 2042 Season 4: Eleventh Hour (Steam, Epic Games Store)

The game list for GeForce Now for the rest of March includes:

Hotel Renovator (New release on Steam, Mar. 7)

Clash: Artifacts of Chaos (New release on Steam, Mar. 9)

Figment 2: Creed Valley (New release on Steam, Mar. 9)

Monster Energy Supercross – The Official Videogame 6 (New release on Steam, Mar. 9)

Big Ambitions (New release on Steam, Mar. 10)

The Legend of Heroes: Trails to Azure (New release on Steam, Mar. 14)

Smalland: Survive the Wilds (New release on Steam, Mar. 29)

Ravenbound (New release on Steam, Mar. 30)

DREDGE (New release on Steam, Mar. 30)

The Great War: Western Front (New release on Steam, Mar. 30)

System Shock (New release on Steam and Epic Games Store)

Amberial Dreams (Steam)

Disney Dreamlight Valley (Steam and Epic Games Store)

No One Survived (Steam)

Symphony of War: The Nephilim Saga (Steam)

Tower of Fantasy (Steam)

But wait; there's more. GeForce Now added four additional games in February that were not part of the original list:

Baldur’s Gate 3 (Steam)

Recipe for Disaster (Free on Epic Games, Feb. 9-16)

Sons of the Forest (New release on Steam, Feb. 23)

Warpips (Epic Games Store)

Now comes some bad news. One game, Command & Conquer Remastered Collection, has been removed from GeForce Now due to an unnamed technical issue. There's no word on when it might return.

In addition, two games planned for a February release, Above Snakes and Heads Will Roll: Reforged, have been delayed, and two games planned for a March release, PERISH and the Dark and Darker playtest, have been pushed back as well.