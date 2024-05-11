Ghost of Tsushima PC buyers are getting refunds if they can't sign into PSN in their country

Earlier in May, Sony said it would force people to sign up for a PlayStation Network account if they wanted to continue to play the sci-fi shooter Helldivers 2 on Steam. The backlash from players who didn't like that requirement was swift. A few days later Sony did an about-face and told Helldivers 2 Steam players they would not have to sign into PSN after all.

While that situation has been resolved, another Sony game that will soon be released for the PC is having issues of its own. The Director's cut version of the PlayStation game Ghost of Tsushima will be released for the PC on May 16. However, it looks like some digital PC game stores are already refunding some people who have pre-ordered the game over its own PSN requirements.

Eurogamer reports that some Steam, Epic Games Store and Green Man Gaming users who bought Ghost of Tsushima have seen their money refunded and their orders canceled. The common thread is that these gamers live in parts of the world where Sony has yet to officially support PSN. It's unknown if the digital stores did this on their own or if they were ordered to do so by Sony.

The irony is that the game's original developer Sucker Punch stated just a few days ago on its X (formerly Twitter) account that people who want to play the game in its single-player campaign mode can do so without a PSN account. Only the game's multiplayer online features and its PlayStation overlay interface will require signing up for PSN.

Just so you are aware, A PSN account is required for Legends online multiplayer mode and to use PlayStation overlay. It is not required to play the singleplayer game. — Sucker Punch Productions (@SuckerPunchProd) May 3, 2024

Hopefully, we will get more information on these refunds, and if Sony will change their minds (again) and allow Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut PC owners everywhere to at least play the single-player campain.