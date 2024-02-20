Gigantic, a 5v5 MOBA game that was shut down in July 2018, will be revived on April 9

It's rare that players of an online game that gets shut down will receive a second chance to play again. That's happening with Gigantic, a 5v5 MOBA game that had a lot of hype when it launched in 2017, but closed its servers in July 2018. After a somewhat mysterious closed testing event for PC gamers to play Gigantic was announced in October 2023, it was revealed today that the game will live again in a new and improved version: Gigantic: Rampage Edition.

The game's official website is now live with more info on the new version of Gigantic, which is being developed by Abstraction Games and will be released by Gearbox Publishing. The new version will keep the basic gameplay of the original. Two teams of five players each battle each other. Each team also has a kaiju-style monster as well and the goal is to be the first to take out the other team's gigantic team member.

Gigantic Rampage Edition will include all of the content of the original game. It will also have all new content, including two new maps (Picaro Bay and Heavens Ward) two new hero characters (Roland and Kajir) that will be added to the 23 original heroes, along with new progression and customization features for all the characters.

The game will also have the original Clash gameplay mode plus the new and faster Rush mode. You will be able to customize your own matches in the new game as well.

There will be a brief closed beta for Gigantic: Rampage Edition on Steam starting on Feb. 22 and players can sign up to check it out on its Steam page. The game will officially launch on April 9 for the PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series S and X, PS4 and PS5 platforms for $19.99, It will support cross-play between those platforms, and there will be free post-launch content as well.