Gearbox Publishing San Francisco is now Arc Games; Gigantic: Rampage Edition up first

A couple of weeks ago, The Embracer Group sold off Gearbox Entertainment for $460 million to Take-Two Interactive to help complete their long-running restructuring plan. However, Embracer also retained a number of games and assets that were previously under the purview of Gearbox Publishing San Francisco. Today, Embracer stated that the group now has a new name: Arc Games.

If the name is familiar, that's because it should be for some gamers. The Chinese-based Perfect World Entertainment launched its North American division in 2008 and published games in this part of the world with the Arc game launcher. Embracer acquired Perfect World's NA operations and put it under Gearbox's management, where it stayed until the sell-off of Gearbox in late March.

In a brief blog post, the newly renamed Arc Games says they are still the "same team of passionate gamers" that have released the titles that were under the Gearbox Publishing name. Indeed, the first game under the new Arc Games branding will be Gigantic: Rampage Edition. The revival of the 5v5 MOBA game, with new content, will officially launch tomorrow, April 9, for the PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series S and X, PS4 and PS5 platforms for $19.99,

The other games under Arc Games include the two titles in the popular Remnant series. Arc Games also consists of MMOs from developer Cryptic Studios: Neverwinter Online, Star Trek Online, and Champions Online.

After Gigantic: Rampage Edition launches tomorrow, the next game from Arc Games will be Hyper Light Breaker, the open-world roguelike title from developer Heart Machine. That game is due out in 2024 but does not yet have a specific launch date. Today's brief blog post does mention that Arc Games still has a number of unannounced titles that are planned "for 2025 and beyond!".