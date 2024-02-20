OnePlus Watch 2 comes three years after its predecessor, boasts a 100-hour battery life

After a three-year-long break, OnePlus has announced a new model of the OnePlus Watch. The OnePlus Watch 2 will be showcased at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) on February 26, 2024.

While the company forum post does not mention a lot of detailed information about the new product, there are some aspects to note. OnePlus described the watch by stating:

“Aiming to win the title of the Best Flagship Smartwatch of the year with its market-beating battery life, Watch 2 marks a significant return to the high-stakes flagship smartwatch market. The OnePlus Watch 2 isn't just a new product—it's a bold statement of resurgence, boasting the best-ever battery life and a design that epitomizes both elegance and durability.”

The company displayed the available watch in two colors: Black Steel and Radiant Steel. OnePlus has developed the Watch 2 as a flagship smartwatch that is equipped with a 100-hour battery life in full "Smart mode."

According to the company, this is a new industry standard, but it has not yet explained what the Smart mode consists of.

In 2021, when it announced the OnePlus Watch, it boasted a two-week battery. Additionally, users could run the watch for a full day by charging their watch for five minutes. It was because of the 402mAh battery, so it would be interesting to see how OnePlus plans the Watch 2 to last 100 hours.

The Watch is also described as having reliability for everyday use and “meticulous” health monitoring capabilities.

The OnePlus Watch 2 has a base frame of stainless steel with a sapphire crystal watch face.

It also has a “flagship design language of the OnePlus 12 series” benefitting customers of the OnePlus 12 product line.

The company also wrote:

“Now, in 2024, we have already released our Smooth Beyond Belief OnePlus 12 series. The powerful comeback of the OnePlus Watch 2 is a testament to our consistently cultivating premium ecosystem and elevating the flagship experience for our users.”

The OnePlus 12 series was first set to debut in China on 5th December 2023, however, it hit the U.S. and Canadian markets this year in January 2024.