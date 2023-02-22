Gmail currently cannot get emails from Microsoft Outlook or Hotmail accounts

If you use Google's Gmail to access emails sent to your Microsoft Outlook or Hotmail account, you might have seen that your inbox is not as full as it usually is. That's because Gmail is currently experiencing an issue that is calling sync failures with those accounts.

Google's Workspace Status Update page (via 9to5Google) started reporting the Gmail sync problems with Outlook and Hotmail at around 12:10 pm Eastern time. It has sinced offered frequent updates on this issue. Google stated:

IMAP syncs with Microsoft servers are experiencing failures causing sync issues with Gmail application.

The latest update on this issue, posted at at 3:30 pm Eastern time, stated this:

The investigation so far from our engineering has not uncovered any issues with Gmail application authentication and we are continuing to investigate further for the root cause.

So far, there's been no comment from Microsoft about this issue and if it might be on their end. Earlier this week, Outlook and Hotmail spam filters were not working on the web, but that issue has since been fixed.

We will update this post when more information is available. In the meantime, Gmail users who want access to their Outlook or Hotmail emails can simply use Microsoft's apps for both email services.

Source: Google via 9to5Google