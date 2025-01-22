Insomniac Games founder exits as three veterans become co-studio heads

Ted Price, the studio founder and head of Insomniac Games, has announced his departure from the studio after being there for 30 years. Under him, the studio has shipped everything from Spyro and Ratchet & Clank games to the modern Marvel's Spider-Man titles. With the move, three veterans from the developer will be taking over the role of co-studio heads.

Price announced his exit from the studio in a blog post today, saying he will retire from the games industry in March. While sharing the news, he said that he made the decision in 2024, deciding to "step aside and let others pave the way for our team."

"During the past year, I had the opportunity to work with the senior leadership team at Insomniac to create a succession plan that I know will provide the continuity, stability and strong leadership necessary to deliver more of what our fans cherish over the next several decades," says Price in a blog post. "I believe strongly that for us to continue our success, we need leaders at the top who are intimately familiar with how we do things, leaders who have helped build our culture and our processes, and who have earned people’s trust."

The three taking over the role are Chad Dezern, Ryan Schneider, and Jen Huang.

"For many years, Chad, Jen and Ryan have been instrumental in making Insomniac what we are today," said Price about the trio. "I’ve seen each lead major initiatives here which have positively changed Insomniacs’ lives. Plus, they’ve consistently demonstrated the kind of collaboration and transparency that’s part of our DNA."

Insomniac is currently developing Marvel's Wolverine for PlayStation 5, which is set to arrive as a standalone entry set in the same universe as the studio's hugely popular Spider-Man games.