Google is giving free cloud storage to some legacy G Suite users, with a twist

Google has been notifying legacy G Suite free edition users via email that their subscription for add-on storage has been canceled, adding they can keep the storage free of charge. Multiple users reported that the company refunded the last amount they paid for their add-on storage subscription.

For reference, Google rebranded G Suite to Workspace in 2020 and required users to migrate to new subscriptions. However, Google's effort fell short in front of some G Suite users whose accounts were more than a decade old (when G Suite was called Google Apps for Work).

Google eventually allowed free legacy G Suite users to keep their accounts for personal use and buy additional storage through a separate subscription. Over the years, the company also shut down old versions of its work apps.

As of June 2022, Google has maintained that "G Suite legacy storage add-ons are no longer available to purchase." Now, the company has started canceling subscriptions for such users, giving them free storage in return. A part of the email shared by a user reads:

Recently, you received an email receipt from Google Play confirming that the storage subscription you purchased for your Google Account at work or school has been canceled. This cancellation is due to changes in the way Google Workspace accounts are managed, and you will no longer be charged for this storage. While the subscription was canceled, your storage limit has not changed, and you don’t need to take any action.

A Google spokesperson confirmed the move to The Verge and said, "Customers who received this notification will maintain their storage allotment and can continue using their existing account.” The change also applies to migrated users who still have an add-on storage subscription through Google Play. Their individual storage won't be merged with pooled storage.

With that said, there is no word on when Google will decide it is time to pull the plug on the free storage for the users. Until then, legacy G Suite users can continue to enjoy the free perk.

Image via Pixabay