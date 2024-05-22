OpenAI gets permission to pull content from WSJ and other News Corp outlets

OpenAI announced it entered a multi-year agreement with the Manhattan-based media company News Corp to bring news content to various products, including ChatGPT. The company said it "has permission to display content from News Corp mastheads in response to user questions and to enhance its products."

News Corp's umbrella includes major publications such as The Wall Street Journal, MarketWatch, the﻿ New York Post, The Times, The Sunday Times, The Sun, and The Daily Telegraph. As part of the deal, OpenAI will get access to current and archival content from News Corp's publications. However, it won't get content access for other businesses owned by News Corp.

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman said in a statement:

Our partnership with News Corp is a proud moment for journalism and technology. We greatly value News Corp’s history as a leader in reporting breaking news around the world, and are excited to enhance our users’ access to its high quality reporting. Together, we are setting the foundation for a future where AI deeply respects, enhances, and upholds the standards of world-class journalism.

The company didn't mention whether the news content access will be a part of ChatGPT's paid version or available to the all users of the chatbot. Speaking of which, OpenAI launched the new GPT-4o model earlier this month with various input modes such as text, voice, and images.

The latest development comes days after OpenAI announced a deal with social news aggregator Reddit, which allows the ChatGPT-maker to pull content from Reddit posts. Last month, OpenAI also inked a deal with the business news outlet Financial Times to enhance ChatGPT with attributed content. However, the company has been in hot waters after its AI voice named 'Sky' was believed to resemble Scarlett Johanson.

OpenAI joined hands with more than a dozen technology companies this week to address concerns around AI safety and transparency. This came after reports of its superalignment team getting dissolved and the departure of two important people: Ilya Sutskever and Jan Leike.

Image via Depositphotos.com