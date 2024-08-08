Google Pixel Buds Pro 2 might have already started arriving at retail stores

Google is gearing up for the Made by Google event scheduled for August 13, where it will unveil the Pixel 9 series. It is also expected to unveil the Pixel Watch 3 and the Pixel Buds Pro 2. However, before its official release, a retailer claims to have received the unreleased Pixel Buds Pro 2 in their stores.

A Reddit user named nothighandmighty said they received the Pixel Buds Pro 2 display unit at their store. While the user didn't post any pictures of the earbuds, they did answer some questions in the replies, revealing details about the Pixel Buds Pro 2's design and size comparisons.

As described by the user, the alleged Pixel Buds Pro 2 are smaller than the current model, have a slimmer case, and a speaker grill on the bottom. Previous leaks have suggested that Google has slightly tweaked the design of the upcoming Pixel Buds Pro 2 this year. They are also rumored to come in fun color options.

image via Reddit

Notably, the poster said in a reply to a question, "Box said not to display until 13th and I signed an agreement not to sell stock until 22nd of August." This suggests that there will be a pre-order period of nine days after the launch on August 13 before the Pixel Buds Pro 2 can go on sale.

This is a bit different from a previous leak, which suggested that the Pixel Buds Pro 2 wouldn't ship until September 26. When asked about this, the poster refuted the claims about late September shipping for both the Pixel Buds Pro 2 and Pixel 9 Pro Fold, saying, "We already have a shipment on the way and Fold is on that shipped list."

Without any images or solid proof, we suggest you take this information with a huge grain of salt. Recently, the pricing of the Pixel Buds Pro 2 was also leaked, hinting that this year's earbuds would cost more.