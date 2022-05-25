GPU deals: Nvidia 24GB GeForce RTX 3090 Ti are selling at under MSRP

If you happen to be shopping around for a beastly gaming graphics card there is good news. The Nvidia GeForce RTX 3090 Ti, which is the company's flagship offering and also the fastest gaming graphics card currently available, is selling at its MSRP. Some are even selling below that.

Although the card is around only 10% faster than the RTX 3090, at the current selling price of around $1800 for the 3090, the Ti model for just a bit more money is the better option as long as you have a good-quality PSU which is at least 750W or more. Also, most of these 3090 Ti are really thick and require up to around four slots of space.

With those out of the way, here are the deals:

Gigabyte Gaming RTX 3090 Ti

