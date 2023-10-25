Grammarly announces new generative AI feature that learns your writing style

Grammarly announced a new generative AI-powered feature called "Personalized voice detection and application" which is designed to mimic a user's writing style. As per the company, the feature is meant to address situations where AI-generated text sounds robotic or impersonal to the reader.

The generative AI feature works by creating a personal voice profile of the user. It evolves over time automatically picking up a variety of elements such as tone and writing style of the user. Users can put the voice profile to work and rewrite any generated text in their voice with one click.

Grammarly said in a press release that the feature will start rolling out by year's end, however, it will be available only to its Business customers. Apart from that, the company announced the general availability of several generative AI features.

To name a few, Grammarly enhanced the "Improve It" prompt to rewrite text more effectively with better context and added a prompt history to help users continue from where they left off. It also improved the integration between previous prompts and user context to generate more relevant output.

Many of these generative AI features were being tested as part of beta releases. Grammarly said its generative AI features are being used to create over 12,000 content pieces weekly, including email responses, first drafts, and rewriting text to improve the tone and length.

Grammarly has also increased the prompt usage limits for its various paid tiers. While Enterprise users can enjoy unlimited prompts, Team and Grammarly for Education customers can make up to 2,000 prompts per month per member.

The writing assistant has previously added generative AI features under the name of GrammarlyGO. It's an on-demand AI tool that can compose, rewrite, come up with draft ideas, and generate email replies with additional context like the sender's name.