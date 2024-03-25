Grounded will get its final free content update on April 16 with new Ant Queen and more

Earlier this year, Microsoft announced that Grounded, the sandbox game from developer Obsidian for the Xbox and PC platforms, will expand to the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and Nintendo Switch consoles on April 16. On that same day, Obsidian will update the game for all of those platforms with its newest free content expansion. It will also be the final free content update for the game.

In a post on the Xbox Wire site, Obsidian stated the free 1.4 update for Grounded will be called the "Fully Yoked" version. It will add a new boss-like creature, a New Game+ mode, and more content. For those who may not be aware, Grounded is set in an ordinary backyard, where humans have been shrunken down to the size of insects and have to explore this world.

The new boss creature is the Ant Queen, which players will encounter in each of the game's three ant colonies:

You will face a crucial decision with each queen: to befriend or betray her with a delectable offering. The path you choose determines not only the unique rewards you’ll receive but will also shape how the entire colony reacts to you. But tread carefully – some decisions have ripple effects that might not be immediately obvious…

The New Game+ mode is unlocked when players defeat the Broodmother, Mantis, and Wasp Queen creatures and also win the Javamatic fight. You can then jump to an "alternate dimension" and replay the game with some new parameters. Obsidian says:

Expect different creature spawns, tougher bosses, and a host of eerie anomalies and hidden secrets in these otherworldly dimensions.

Some of the other new features include a way for a Host player to load a save game in the middle of a multiplayer session, four new achievements, and full cross-play support for PlayStation, Switch, Xbox, and PC players. The update event includes full Japanese language voiceovers.