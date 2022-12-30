Here are all the new features Microsoft added to Teams in December 2022

Towards the end of each month, Microsoft publishes a roundup of all the features it added to select pieces of software during the month. And while the company released its Excel roundup early ahead of the holiday season, it seems like the Teams development group decided to stick to its regular schedule and has just now detailed all the recent additions to the communication and collaboration utility.

Starting off with chat and collaboration improvements, we have the ability to delete chats without impacting other members of the chat, along with the option to react to specific messages with up to 800 emoji. Another productivity enhancement enables users to add new members to a chat using the "@" symbol rather than through the add-dialog. Furthermore, AI-powered suggestions will now be offered, recommending members for a chat as you spin it up. Finally, the resource-specific consent (RSC) permissions model has been expanded to cover chats and channels, and up to two participants can be designated for the sign language view with the ability to also enable captions across all meetings.

Over on the devices side, we have Whiteboard enhancements and Microsoft Teams Rooms on Android Update 3, which we have covered in detail here. Newly certified Teams devices include the Neat Bar Pro, Jabra Evolve Buds, Jabra Evolve 2 55 Headset (Jabra also recently fixed a Teams issue with its Engage 75 headset), and the EPOS EXPAND Vision 1.

Meanwhile, platform enhancements include the ability to save an approval request as a PDF to save, print, and share. In the same vein, Adobe Acrobat has a new integration for a seamless PDF experience in Teams.

Lastly, frontline workers utilizing shared devices can now leverage Edge and Yammer apps on Android alongside Teams, while Government customers can have the ability to view the transcript of a meeting in Teams on Android and iOS.