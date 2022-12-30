Huawei unlocks EUV chip manufacturing process according to patent filings

Huawei is now able to create chips using a method called extreme ultraviolet lithography (EUV), The Telegraph has reported. The Chinese company, which has been sanctioned by Western countries, filed patents in November showing that it has learned how to use the EUV method. To date, only one other company, ASML, has learned how to use the process. The likes of Intel, Samsung, and TSMC use the machines ASML develops.

With Huawei’s breakthrough, it will now be able to use the process for its own chips. The Telegraph has also reported that Huawei’s Chairman Eric Xu released an end-of-year message where he declared that the company is now out of crisis mode following the imposition of Western sanctions over the last few years spearheaded by former President Donald Trump.

The sanctions that have been levied against Huawei over the years have hit the company in several ways. It has been unable to ship Google software on its Android phone and has responded by developing its own apps and services, and countries including the UK have forced companies to remove Huawei equipment from mobile networks so that sensitive data isn’t intercepted.

Now that it has cracked the EUV process, consumers that buy Huawei devices should benefit from better-performing chips. It’s not clear how long it will take for the company to start using this process for commercial devices, however.

Source: The Telegraph (Yahoo! Finance)