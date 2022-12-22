Here is when Samsung will launch the Galaxy S23 series

It's been a long time since we saw major brands announcing new flagship smartphones. However, the wait will be over soon, as Samsung, OnePlus, and others have their new flagship phones lined up for release in the first and subsequent quarters of 2023. As for Samsung, it could be the first major global brand to release a flagship phone in 2023.

According to the famed leaker Ice universe, Samsung is planning to hold its Galaxy Unpacked event on February 1. Previous reports already suggested that the alleged Galaxy S23 series will debut at the Unpacked event instead of CES 2023. There is not enough clarity over whether Unpacked 2023 will be an in-person event given that the COVID-19 situation is not that intense, except, of course, in China.

Galaxy S22, the predecessor of S23, was also launched in February at an Unpacked event this year. Usually, Samsung makes its major hardware announcements at Unpacked events, so it will not be surprising to see the S23 series debuting at Galaxy Unpacked 2023. However, it will be interesting to see what else Samsung announces alongside the S23 at the event.

February 1 — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) December 21, 2022

As for the Galaxy S23 series rumors, it is likely to include Galaxy S23, S23+, and S23 Ultra. All of them are expected to pack the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset and ditch the Exynos chipset entirely. Rumor also has it that the 'Ultra' model will have a 200MP primary rear camera, which can help users take sharper photos than the Galaxy S22 Ultra. Accompanying it will be a 12MP ultrawide and dual 10MP telephoto shooters. The S23 will likely have 12GB of RAM and up to 1TB of internal storage.

Are you planning to replace your existing flagship phone with a new one? If yes, are you considering switching to the upcoming Galaxy S23? Let us know in the comments.