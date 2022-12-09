Judas is the next game by BioShock creator Ken Levine

The BioShock series is still in limbo at 2K, but series creator Ken Levine has been hard at work at his own studio Ghost Story Games, formerly Irrational Games, on a new adventure. During The Game Awards 2022 show today, the studio's first project, Judas, received an announcement. Catch the weird and wonderful trailer (age-restricted) above.

Described as a narrative first-person experience, the game puts you into a disintegrating starship as a daring escape plan is being formed. The trailer is made up of completely in-engine footage according to the studio, and it shows off plenty of powers that should be familiar to players of previous Ken Levine adventures like BioShock and System Shock 2.

The game's description is as follows:

A disintegrating starship. A desperate escape plan. You are the mysterious and troubled Judas. Your only hope for survival is to make or break alliances with your worst enemies. Will you work together to fix what you broke – or will you leave it to burn?

Unfortunately, Judas has no release date information attached to it, but Ghost Story has confirmed that the game will hit Steam, Epic Games Store, as well as current-gen consoles Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5.