GPU deals: Best 1080p gaming GPUs 8GB RX 6600, 10GB RX 6700, nearly $100 off

A couple of days ago, we published two deals article which covered the best deals currently on processors. At the moment, both AMD Ryzen 5000 series as well as Intel 10th Gen processors are discounted by nearly 50% depending on the model. Graphics cards too have gotten cheaper over the last month and half or so, and now looks like a great time to snag one up since they seem to have settled at these prices, at least not until, next gen RX 7000 or RX 6000 series cards come out.

In this article, we list the best 1080p gaming graphics cards that are the best deals at the moment. All of them happen to be AMD Radeon cards but they generally have been the better value products recently compared to Nvidia GeForce GPUs.

Radeon RX 6600 8GB: Performance faster than RTX 3050 and close to RTX 3060

Radeon RX 6650 XT 8GB: Faster than RTX 3060 and close to RTX 3060 Ti

Radeon RX 6700 10GB: Close to the RTX 3060 Ti; significantly better than the RX 6650 XT for 1440p gaming

Our stories may contain affiliate links for products/apps where Neowin is paid an affiliate fee if you complete a purchase via those links