ID@Xbox Showcase announced for July 11 to show off upcoming indie games

Microsoft isn't quite done with showing off upcoming games for its Xbox consoles. Earlier in June it held its Xbox Game Showcase and Xbox Game Showcase Extended live streaming events, where it concentrated on major first and third party games. Now, the indie games scene will get the spotlight in a new ID@Xbox Showcase.

Microsoft announced today that IGN the media partner for the new ID@Xbox Showcase, which will be held on July 11. It will be live-streamed on IGN's various media apps and social network accounts. There's no word yet on the specific games that will be shown, but IGN says users can expect the event to be "filled to the brim with trailers, gameplay, reveals, and more." In addition, a number of demos for those upcoming games will be available to play for Xbox console owners during the Summer Game Demo Fest from July 11-17.

Microsoft has already revealed a number of indie games that will be coming to Xbox consoles, along with the PC, in the coming months. Many of them will also be added to Xbox Game Pass the day of their release.

Some of those indie games that were revealed earlier this month included Dungeons of Hinterberg, a cel-shaded action-adventure RPG that's due out in 2024 from Microbird and Curve Games. Another game we are looking forward to checking out is Jusant. This will be an interesting smash-up of an action game with puzzles and virtual climbing from developer Don't Nod that's due for release in the fall of 2023.

33 Immortals got a lot of attention from Microsoft earlier in June. This is an upcoming co-op roguelike game from developer Thunder Lotus that will support up to 33 players. Microsoft's Xbox head Phil Spencer even played the game during the Xbox Game Showcase extended event. It's coming in 2024.