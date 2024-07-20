Instagram spotted working on a 'WhatsApp' sticker

by Solenfeyissa via Pixabay

Meta-owned social media giant Instagram keeps adding new stickers from time to time. Its latest work in progress seems to be a sticker called "WhatsApp," spotted by reverse engineer and leaker Alessandro Paluzzi.

Paluzzi shared a screenshot on the social media platform X (formerly Twitter), suggesting the new WhatsApp sticker will be accessible via the Sticker tray that appears when creating a Story, Reel, or Post in the app.

What the Instagram WhatsApp sticker is meant to do exactly is yet to be known. A previous finding from the leaker suggests that Instagram is working to enable cross-posting of stories to WhatsApp. However, it would be too early to say if the two developments are related.

If the WhatsApp sticker sees daylight in a future update, it will live alongside other stickers Instagram added in recent updates. Earlier this year, the social media giant rolled out some new stickers, including Add Yours Music, Frames, Cutouts, and Reveal.

These interactive stickers let you post Stories and invite other users to collaborate and interact with them. For instance, the Frames sticker requires the viewers to shake their device to see the image you posted as part of your Story. Another Instagram sticker rolled out last year lets you create templates for stories others can use.

Speaking of collaboration, Instagram is busy finding ways to increase engagement on its platform and push users to react to other people's content. A recent update lets you add notes directly to the Stories and Reels posted by your friends.

Apart from that, Instagram is reportedly working on several other features, including a Super Like option for Stories, Super HDR toggle, folder management, and AI-powered chat themes. The Meta-owned company was also spotted experimenting with a feature dubbed "Ad Break" to display unskippable ads to the users.

Source and image: Alessandro Paluzzi