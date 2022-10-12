Apple reveals when it will roll out 5G software updates for iPhone models in India

India officially launched 5G services on October 1, almost a month after Apple's newest iPhone 14 models went official. Despite being 5G capable, iPhone devices can not run 5G in India while they are on Airtel and Jio networks. Worse, iPhone users in India will have to wait a few more months for Apple to release 5G software updates to fix this.

How many are a few months, you ask? Well, in a statement to Economic Times, an Apple representative said that it was eyeing December to release the 5G software updates for iPhone devices in India. The company did not disclose the exact date, but it should be rolled out to everyone by the end of December 2022 or early January 2023.

The full statement given to ET reads as follows:

We are working with our carrier partners in India to bring the best 5G experience to iPhone users as soon as network validation and testing for quality and performance is completed. 5G will be enabled via a software update and will start rolling out to iPhone users in December.

If you own models older than iPhone 12, you will not benefit from 5G networks. Since those models are not 5G supported, no 5G-related software updates will be rolled out to them in December.

Apple is not the only company that has to roll out a software update to enable 5G in its handsets. Companies like Samsung will have to do the same to bring 5G to their users in India. However, not all Android devices require an update. All the latest flagship devices, unlike iPhone handsets, from major brands launched this year do not need additional updates to run 5G.

If you are based in Indian cities where 5G is currently available, have you tested 5G networks yet? Share your experience with us in the comments.

Source: Economic Times