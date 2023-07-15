Intel Arc 31.0.101.4575 Beta graphics driver adds support for Exoprimal; Jagged Alliance 3

Intel has released new beta drivers for its Arc A-Series and Iris Xe GPUs. The new build number for the drivers is 31.0.101.4575. It adds Game On Driver support for two new games: the Capcom "mechs vs dinosaurs" title Exoprimal and the turn-based tactical strategy game sequel Jagged Alliance 3.

Here is the changelog.

GAMING HIGHLIGHTS: Intel Game On Driver support on Intel Arc A-series Graphics for: Exoprimal

Jagged Alliance 3 Game performance improvements versus Intel 31.0.101.4514 software driver for: League of Legends (DX11) Up to 6% uplift at 1080p with Very High preset Up to 10% uplift at 1440p with Very High presetGet a front row pass to gaming deals, contests, betas, and more with Intel Software Gaming Access.

FIXED ISSUES: Intel Arc Graphics Products: Halo Infinite (DX12) may experience application freeze or crash after loading to game menu.

Streaming Dota 2 (DX11) using XSplit Broadcaster may exhibit corruption in Game Capture mode. KNOWN ISSUES: Intel Arc Graphics Products: Shadow of The Tomb Raider (DX11) may experience an application crash after loading to game menu.

System may hang while waking up from sleep. May need to power cycle the system for recovery.

GPU hardware acceleration may not be available for media playback and encode with some versions of Adobe Premiere Pro.

Topaz Video AI may experience errors when using some models for video enhancement.

Blender 3.6 may experience an application crash during render operations when Hardware Ray Tracing is enabled.

Adobe After Effects may experience an application crash during render operations. Intel Iris Xe MAX Graphics Products: Driver installation may not complete successfully on certain notebook systems with both Intel Iris Xe + Iris Xe MAX devices. A system reboot and re-installation of the graphics driver may be required for successful installation. Intel Core Processor Products: Call of Duty Warzone 2.0 (DX12) may exhibit corruption on certain light sources such as fire. INTEL ARC CONTROL FIXED ISSUES: Arc Control may become unresponsive after a driver upgrade. A workaround is to perform a clean driver installation using Display Driver Uninstaller. INTEL ARC CONTROL KNOWN ISSUES: Using Arc Control Studio capture with certain games may incorrectly generate multiple video files.

With Intel Arc Control installed, systems may experience slightly higher than expected power consumption during system sleep or hibernate.

May observe “could not stop Highlights” notification when stopping Auto-Game Highlights.

The Camera on-screen preview may incorrectly persist when switching between Desktop and Overlay modes.

The “Connector” type in the Display page may incorrectly show DP* when using an HDMI display connection.

May observe “stream has already ended” pop-up after the power events with Capture/Highlights/Broadcast toggle on. Intel Arc Control Performance Tuning (BETA): Intel Arc Control Performance Tuning is currently in Beta. As such, performance and features may behave unexpectedly. Intel will continue to refine the Performance Tuning software in future releases.

You can check out the release notes, and download the beta drivers here.