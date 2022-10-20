Intel Graphics v31.0.101.3729 driver includes support for 13th gen Raptor Lake

Intel has prepared two new graphics drivers for its customers with supported processors featuring integrated GPUs. After recently shipping a massive 1.2 GB driver update for its ARC dGPU, the company applied the same treatment to its regular drivers, making customers download drivers that "weigh" more than one gigabyte.

Customers with Intel CPUs who missed the previous driver update should note that Intel has split its graphics driver in two. One version is available for the latest 11th, 12th and 13th Gen processors, while another provides legacy software support for 6th-10th Gen CPUs.

What is new in Intel Graphics Driver 31.0.101.3729?

This update is available for customers with 11th, 12th and 13th Gen Intel processors.

The changelog includes the following:

Release highlights: Support for 13th Generation Intel® Core™ Processors with Intel® UHD Graphics.

There are no fixes listed for this driver release.

Known issues: Counter-Strike: Global Offensive* (DX9) may experience a game crash when changing shadow quality settings in game.

Destiny 2* may exhibit display signal loss or display flashing during gameplay when HDR is enabled.

Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin* may experience an application crash during gameplay.

An “Update driver” pop-up error message may be observed when launching Battlefield 1* after upgrading from30.0.100.9955 or older drivers.

[12th Generation Intel Core Processors]: Lighting corruption may be observed in the Halo Infinite* (DX12) multiplayer menus. Grid Legends* (DX12) may experience lighting corruption when lighting quality is set to high in the games settings. CrossFire HD* (DX9) may experience an application crash when task switching during gameplay. Chorus* may experience an application crash in some interior areas of the game such as the ship hangar. Minor graphical anomalies may be seen in Destiny 2* (DX11), CrossFire HD* (DX9), GRID Legends* (DX12) (on changing lighting quality to high) and F1 2020* (DX12) when HDR is enabled. Sniper Elite 5* (DX12) may experience a game crash or TDR with an error dialog pop-up message. Red Dead Redemption 2* (DX12) may experience lower than expected performance when the game API is set to DirectX®12 with VSync enabled.

[11th and 12th Generation Intel Core Processors]: Minor graphical anomalies may be seen in Gears 5* (DX12). A game crash or hang may occur when changing resolution in NBA 2K21* (DX12).

[11th Generation Intel Core Processors with Intel Iris Xe graphics]: Minor graphical anomalies may be seen in Elex* (DX11), MechWarrior 5: Mercenaries* (DX12), Strange Brigade* (DX12) and The Ascent* (DX12).



What is new in Intel Graphics Driver 31.0.101.2114?

This driver is applicable to systems with 6th-10th Gen Intel Processors and with integrated graphics.

Release highlights: Intel will be moving 6th - 10th Gen Intel Processor Graphics and related Intel Atom®, Pentium®, and Celeron® processor graphics to a legacy software support model. For more information on this support update and additional changes to the driver package, see Graphics Driver Support Update for 10th Generation and Older Intel Processor Graphics.

Fixed Issues: An application crash may occur in Watch Dogs: Legion* (DX11) when starting the game

And finally, here are the known issues affecting 6th to 10th gen CPUs:

An intermittent crash or hang may occur during gameplay in Ghostwire: Tokyo* (DX12).

An error message pop-up may be observed when launching Call of Duty: Vanguard* (DX12).

Counter-Strike: Global Offensive* (DX9) may experience a game crash when changing shadow quality settings in game.

Destiny 2* may exhibit display signal loss or display flashing during gameplay when HDR is enabled.

Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin* may experience an application crash during gameplay.

Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint* may experience minor shadow corruption in some areas of the game.

CrossFire* (DX9) may experience an application crash and or security alert when joining a game.

Minor graphical anomalies may be observed in Call of Duty: Warzone* (DX12), Diablo II: Resurrected* (DX12),

Euro Truck Simulator* (DX11), Farming Simulator 22* (DX12), Grand Theft Auto V* (DX11), Halo Infinite*

(DX12), Hitman 2* (DX12), Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy* (DX12) and Microsoft Flight Simulator*(DX11).

An “Update driver” pop-up error message may be observed when launching Battlefield 1* after upgrading from 30.0.100.9955 or older drivers

You can download the latest Intel Drivers from the official website.