Intel releases new graphics driver with Manor Lords support

After releasing a new non-WHQL driver with massive performance upgrades for multiple games, Intel is back with another driver, this time WHQL, with optimizations for Manor Lords and a single fix for performance issues in A Plague Tale: Requiem.

Here is what is new in Intel Arc 31.0.101.5445 WHQL:

Gaming Highlights: Intel® Game On Driver support on Intel® Arc™ A-series Graphics GPUs and Intel® Core™ Ultra with built-in Intel® Arc™ GPUs for: Manor Lords Fixed Issues: Intel® Arc™ A-Series Graphics Products: A Plague Tale: Requiem (DX12) may experience lower than expected performance.

Before updating, beware of known issues in driver 31.0.101.5445:

Intel® Arc™ A-Series Graphics Products: No Rest for the Wicked (DX11) may experience intermittent application crash during gameplay.

Enshrouded (VK) may experience application crash during gameplay.

Doom Eternal (VK) may exhibit intermittent flickering corruptions in game menu and during gameplay.

PugetBench Extended Preset Benchmark may fail to complete on certain Adobe Premiere Pro Processing Tests.

Topaz Video AI may experience errors when using some models for video enhancement. Intel® Core™ Ultra with built-in Intel® Arc™ GPUs: Avatar: Frontiers Of Pandora (DX12) may experience a crash during game loading.

Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection (DX12) may experience an application crash on loading to gameplay.

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League (DX12) may exhibit corruption on shadows during gameplay.

PugetBench Extended Preset Benchmark may fail to complete on certain Adobe Premiere Pro Processing Tests.

Autodesk Maya may experience an application crash while running SPECAPC benchmark.

Blender may experience an application crash while rendering some scenes on certain system memory configurations.

Topaz Video AI may experience errors when using some models for video enhancements.

Procyon AI may experience an application crash while running benchmark with precision float32. Intel® Core™ Processor (12th-14th Generation) Products: Dragon Quest X Online (DX9) may experience sporadic application crash during gameplay.

Intel Arc 31.0.101.5445 WHQL driver is available on systems with 64-bit Windows 10 and 11 powered by Intel's 11-14th Gen processors and Intel Arc or DG1 graphics card. You can get it from the official website. Full release notes are available here (PDF).