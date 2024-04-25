When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Here’s how it works.

Intel releases new graphics driver with Manor Lords support

After releasing a new non-WHQL driver with massive performance upgrades for multiple games, Intel is back with another driver, this time WHQL, with optimizations for Manor Lords and a single fix for performance issues in A Plague Tale: Requiem.

Here is what is new in Intel Arc 31.0.101.5445 WHQL:

Gaming Highlights:

Intel® Game On Driver support on Intel® Arc™ A-series Graphics GPUs and Intel® Core™ Ultra with built-in Intel® Arc™ GPUs for:

  • Manor Lords

Fixed Issues:

Intel® Arc™ A-Series Graphics Products:

  • A Plague Tale: Requiem (DX12) may experience lower than expected performance.

Before updating, beware of known issues in driver 31.0.101.5445:

Intel® Arc™ A-Series Graphics Products:

  • No Rest for the Wicked (DX11) may experience intermittent application crash during gameplay.
  • Enshrouded (VK) may experience application crash during gameplay.
  • Doom Eternal (VK) may exhibit intermittent flickering corruptions in game menu and during gameplay.
  • PugetBench Extended Preset Benchmark may fail to complete on certain Adobe Premiere Pro Processing Tests.
  • Topaz Video AI may experience errors when using some models for video enhancement.

Intel® Core™ Ultra with built-in Intel® Arc™ GPUs:

  • Avatar: Frontiers Of Pandora (DX12) may experience a crash during game loading.
  • Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection (DX12) may experience an application crash on loading to gameplay.
  • Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League (DX12) may exhibit corruption on shadows during gameplay.
  • PugetBench Extended Preset Benchmark may fail to complete on certain Adobe Premiere Pro Processing Tests.
  • Autodesk Maya may experience an application crash while running SPECAPC benchmark.
  • Blender may experience an application crash while rendering some scenes on certain system memory configurations.
  • Topaz Video AI may experience errors when using some models for video enhancements.
  • Procyon AI may experience an application crash while running benchmark with precision float32.

Intel® Core™ Processor (12th-14th Generation) Products:

  • Dragon Quest X Online (DX9) may experience sporadic application crash during gameplay.

Intel Arc 31.0.101.5445 WHQL driver is available on systems with 64-bit Windows 10 and 11 powered by Intel's 11-14th Gen processors and Intel Arc or DG1 graphics card. You can get it from the official website. Full release notes are available here (PDF).

