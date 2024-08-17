Samsung Galaxy S24 FE inches closer to launch in India, appears on BIS website

Samsung is expected to announce the Galaxy S24 FE smartphone soon. While the exact launch date is still uncertain, numerous leaks have surfaced, allegedly providing us with a good amount of information about what to expect from the upcoming device.

Recently, the Galaxy S24 FE was spotted on the Indian BIS (Bureau of Indian Standards) certification website (via 91Mobiles). On the BIS website, the alleged Galaxy S24 FE appears with the model number SM-S721B/DS. Notably, this is the same model number that was seen on the support page of the Galaxy S24 FE on Samsung's official website.

The Galaxy S24 FE appearing on the BIS website hints that the launch is near. However, aside from the model number, the BIS website doesn't reveal any additional details. Fortunately, earlier leaks of multiple promotional images suggest that the phone will feature a 6.7-inch FHD+ 120Hz display with a peak brightness of 1,900 nits.

Samsung is purportedly equipping the device with a 4,565mAh battery, which could offer 78 hours of battery life when listening to music and 29 hours while watching videos. Under the hood, the phone is expected to launch with the Exynos 2400 processor and may be offered with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage.

The phone is rumored to launch in five color options: graphite, blue, silver/white, green, and yellow. It will run Android 14 with One UI 6.1.1 out of the box and will have Galaxy AI features such as Portrait Studio, Generative Edit, Circle to Search, Sketch to Image, Live Translate, and much more.

The Galaxy S24 FE would rock a triple-camera setup with a 50MP primary camera, a 12MP ultrawide camera, and an 8MP 3x telephoto camera. For selfies, there will be a 10MP camera. Leaked renders suggest that the Galaxy S24 FE will have a design similar to the Galaxy S24, featuring a flat display and glass back panel.