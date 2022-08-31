Windows Insiders can now launch cloud streaming games directly from the controller bar

The Windows Insider Program announced today an update to the Xbox Game Bar integration within Windows 11 via live stream on YouTube. The update enables users to launch any cloud streaming game directly from the Controller Bar, skipping other menu options and streamlining the process.

Windows Insiders you can now launch cloud streaming games directly from the controller bar. Watch our webcast to find out more: https://t.co/W3IXbYGwif. Please file feedback in Feedback Hub (WIN + F) under Gaming > Xbox Game Bar. pic.twitter.com/DA0J7GLaLs — Windows Insider Program (@windowsinsider) August 31, 2022

The way that this works is that the games are shown as a menu in the controller bar, and once a game is selected it takes you through the launcher so that the play button can be selected and you dive straight in.

The controller bar was added to the Insider Program in May this year, as a part of Windows 11 Insider Preview build 22618, and can be accessed via the Xbox button on any Xbox controller, or by pressing Windows key and G.

Microsoft said in their live stream as well that other game launchers will be compatible with the Controller Bar, and the list of games will be in order of most recently played, so that the most frequently accessed games stay on the bar the most.