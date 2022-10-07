ISOs for Windows Server Insider Preview build 25217 are now available

A few hours ago, Microsoft rolled out build 25217 to the Windows 11 Dev Channel with fixes for the Taskbar and Widgets, an updated Microsoft Store experience, a sneak peek of an enhanced Teams Chat experience, and a hidden UX change for Search.

As usual, the company has also released the same build version for Windows Server Insider Preview. Build 25217 is available to download as an ISO from the Windows Server Insider website along with a VHDX. Even though this uses the same underlying kernel as the Windows 11 Dev build development, as per usual, there's no changelog to speak of. As such, it's unclear what's new in this build.

The branding for Server has still not been updated and remains as Windows Server 2022 in the preview. In addition, Microsoft is asking Insiders to refer to these builds as vNext rather than Windows Server 2022 which is already in the market.

The downloads currently on offer are:

Windows Server VNext Preview ISO - Build 25217

Windows Server VNext Preview VHDX - Build 25217

Microsoft Server Languages and Optional Features Preview - Build 25217

Windows Admin Center 2208 Preview

Meanwhile, the keys valid for preview builds are:

Server Standard: MFY9F-XBN2F-TYFMP-CCV49-RMYVH

MFY9F-XBN2F-TYFMP-CCV49-RMYVH Datacenter: 2KNJJ-33Y9H-2GXGX-KMQWH-G6H67

If you haven't registered for the Windows Server Insider Preview, find out how to do so by visiting the introductory page here and the Windows Insiders for Business portal here.

The expiration date for this build is September 15, 2023.