4TB Samsung T7 Portable SSD drops to a new all-time low price, saving you 25%

If you need a portable solid-state drive with plenty of space, good reliability, universal compatibility, and decent performance, check out Samsung's 4TB T7 Portable SSD. It is now available on Amazon with a big 25% discount, allowing you to get the drive in the Titan Gray color for just $359.99.

Made for the makers. Create. Explore. Store. The T7 Portable SSD delivers fast speeds and durable features to back up any endeavor. Build your video-editing empire, file your photographs or back up your blogs all in an instant.

The T7 Portable uses a USB-C 3.2 Gen 2 connection, which makes it universally compatible not just with PCs and Macs but also with iPads, modern iPhones (with USB-C ports), Android tablets, and other devices. Although it cannot reach blazing speeds like those in modern PCIe Gen 5 internal SSDs, the T7 Portable can still deliver up to 1,050MB/s read/write speeds. That is enough to use the drive as an external recording storage for 4K 60 FPS videos.

Also worth noting is that, unlike traditional HDDs, solid-state drives are more durable and portable. They are less prone to failures due to shock, accidental drops (the drive is rated drop-resistant up to 2 meters or 6 feet), etc.

