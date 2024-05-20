When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Here’s how it works.

Dell is launching multiple laptops with Snapdragon X chips including the XPS 13

dell xps 13


Dell is joining the flood of announcements for new Windows 11 laptops with Qualcomm's Snapdragon X chips. In fact, the company is revealing several upcoming notebooks with either the Snapdragon X Elite or Snapdragon X Plus processors. These are part of the new Copilot Plus PCs lineup of Windows 11 notebooks with AI-based neural processors.

The laptop that will interest most PC consumers is the new version of the Dell XPS 13, with the Snapdragon X Elite chip (it will also be sold with the lower-end Snapdragon X Plus chip, but only in China). This will be a very light laptop, coming in at just 2.6 pounds (720 g).

The new XPS features a 13.4-inch non-touch screen with a resolution of 1,920 x 1,200 pixels. Additional options include a 2,560 x 1,600 touchscreen or a 2,880 x 1,800 touchscreen OLED display. Other specs include up to 64GB of RAM and up to 2TB of SSD storage, with a 4TB SSD option becoming available sometime after the initial release.

Other hardware that's part of the new Dell XPS 13 includes Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 5.4, a 1080p webcam, and a 55Wh battery, which the company says will offer "all day" battery life. The XPS 13 with the Snapdragon X Elite chip will be available for preorder today and will launch sometime later this year for the starting price of $1,299.

dell inspiron plus

Dell also announced the new Inspiron 14 Plus notebook with the Snapdragon X Plus chips. It is available for preorder today for a starting price of $1,099, and Dell plans to launch it sometime later this year. The 3.17-pound notebook will have a 14-inch 2,560 x 1,600 resolution display, 16GB of RAM, a 512GB SSD, and a 54Wh battery. A standard Dell Inspiron 14 notebook with the Snapdragon X Plus chip is also planned for release later this year.

Finally, Dell will launch the Latitude 5455 notebook with the Snapdragon X Plus processor, along with the Latitude 7455 notebook in both Snapdragon X Plus and Snapdragon X Elite processor versions later this year as well.

