Since the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra's S-Pen goes basic, how to take photos remotely?

The much-anticipated Samsung Galaxy S25 series was finally launched at the Unpacked event yesterday. The Galaxy S25 and S25+ look the same as their predecessor. However, the Galaxy S25 Ultra, on the other hand, received some tweaks. The corners are much rounded, the bezels have been trimmed down, the ultrawide camera has been upgraded, and there is a 16GB RAM variant, reportedly exclusive to China and Korea. If interested, you can download high-quality Galaxy S25 series wallpapers from here.

Being the "Ultra" model in the Galaxy S-lineup, one would expect the phone to be filled with new and advanced features. In contrast, this year, Samsung decided to take a step back. Notably, the Galaxy S25 Ultra's S-Pen is now just a basic stylus, as Samsung has removed the Bluetooth functionality.

What's the big deal? If you loved using air gestures, launching apps, controlling music, scrolling through photos, or using the S-Pen as a camera remote shutter button, then you will no longer be able to do any of these things using Galaxy S25 Ultra's S-Pen.

Reportedly, Samsung explained that customers weren't using the "Air action" gestures on their S-Pen, which is why the company decided to remove it and cut down on cost. However, that hasn't lowered the price, as the Galaxy S25 Ultra maintains the same price as last year's model at $1,299. Whether to purchase the Galaxy S25 Ultra or not is left to your discretion. If you decide to upgrade to the Galaxy S25 Ultra, you may ask about alternative ways to take photos remotely.

Using the S-Pen to capture photos remotely may arguably be the most used function by many users. And if you are among such users, then there are a few ways you can still take photos remotely:

Use voice commands : You can use voice commands to take pictures or record a video from your new Galaxy S25 Ultra. This option can be found by navigating to the Camera app's Settings > Shooting methods. After turning on the "Voice commands" toggle, you can take pictures by saying "Smile," "Cheese," "Capture," or "Shoot," or record videos by saying "Record Video."

: You can use voice commands to take pictures or record a video from your new Galaxy S25 Ultra. This option can be found by navigating to the Camera app's Settings > Shooting methods. After turning on the "Voice commands" toggle, you can take pictures by saying "Smile," "Cheese," "Capture," or "Shoot," or record videos by saying "Record Video." Showing palm : Inside the Camera app's Settings > Shooting methods menu, you will also find a toggle for "Show palm," which can be used to capture images remotely. After enabling the feature, you can show your palm on the camera viewfinder to take selfies or selfie videos.

: Inside the Camera app's Settings > Shooting methods menu, you will also find a toggle for "Show palm," which can be used to capture images remotely. After enabling the feature, you can show your palm on the camera viewfinder to take selfies or selfie videos. Use connected Galaxy devices : If you have a Samsung Galaxy Watch or the Galaxy Ring, you can take pictures or record videos remotely on your Galaxy S25 Ultra. The only thing required is that the devices should be paired and connected to your phone.

: If you have a Samsung Galaxy Watch or the Galaxy Ring, you can take pictures or record videos remotely on your Galaxy S25 Ultra. The only thing required is that the devices should be paired and connected to your phone. Use Galaxy S23 Ultra or S24 Ultra's S-Pen: You can also use your Galaxy S23 Ultra or Galaxy S24 Ultra's S-Pen with your Galaxy S25 Ultra to enjoy remote camera shutter button functionality.

Let us know in the comments below if you are going to miss the Bluetooth functionality on the S-Pen in the Galaxy S25 Ultra or if you don't use it and don't care.